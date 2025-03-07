BW Energy makes oil discovery offshore Gabon

BW Energy made a substantial oil discovery with good reservoir quality on the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon.

Evaluation of logging data and formation pressure measurements confirm approximately 34 m of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 45 m in the Gamba formation, making it the largest hydrocarbon column discovered to date in the Dussafu licencse. The well was drilled by the Norve jackup rig to a total depth of 4,135 m.

The discovery will enable the Company to book additional reserves not included in its 2024 Statement of Reserves.

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy, noted, “We will now carefully review the drilling results, but initial data indicates the potential for establishing a new development cluster with a production facility following the MaBoMo blueprint. We are evaluating a second sidetrack to further appraise the discovery”.

Bourdon is located approximately 15 km west of the BW Adolo FPSO and 7.5 km southeast of the MaBoMo facility.