BP completes drilling at El Fayoum-5 gas well

BP has completed drilling operations at the El Fayoum-5 gas discovery well in the North Alexandria Offshore Concession, marking the final well in its four-slot drilling campaign in the West Nile Delta.

Drilled using the Valaris DS-12 rig, El Fayoum-5 was spudded on 14 February 2025, and encountered four prospective Messinian gas reservoirs, with a total sand thickness of 50 m at a measured depth of approximately 2,900 m.

Plans are underway to tie back the discovery to BP’s operated West Nile Delta (WND) Gas Development. This marks BP’s second consecutive gas discovery in recent months, following the successful El King-2 well in the North King Mariout Offshore Concession.

The WND Gas Development consists of a series of gas condensate fields located offshore Egypt, within the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater concessions. The Raven field, the final phase of the WND project, has been in production since early 2021. Its initial phase included the development of eight subsea wells, located up to 65 km offshore, at water depths ranging from 550 to 700 m. BP, the project operator, holds an 82.75% stake, while Harbour Energy owns the remaining 17.25%.