Equinor, partners make oil and gas discovery in Norwegian North Sea

An oil and gas discovery was made by Equinor and partners Petoro and OMV in the Granat prospect in the Norwegian North Sea following the drilling of wildcat well 33/12-N-3 HH in Production License 277.

The well encountered hydrocarbons and has been classified as a discovery, with preliminary estimates placing recoverable resources between 0.2 million and 0.6 million standard cu m of oil equivalent, corresponding to approximately 1.3 million to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The discovery was drilled by the by the Askeladden drilling rig in connection with development activity in the Gullfaks area, and the license partners are evaluating options to tie the find back to existing infrastructure.

A second wildcat well, 33/12-N-3 GH, drilled in Production License 152 as part of the same campaign, did not encounter hydrocarbons.