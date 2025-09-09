Halliburton launches electro-hydraulic control system for improved reservoir management

Halliburton launched the Turing electro-hydraulic control system, the next generation of SmartWell intelligent completions technology. It is suitable for all completion applications, improves recovery and reduces well count.

The Turing electro-hydraulic control system facilitates fast zonal optimization through integrated position sensors that help operators manage well performance with speed, precision and confidence. Its simplified, flexible design reduces rig time, operational risk and production delays.

Paired with the Clariti digital reservoir management suite, the Turing electro-hydraulic control system provides customers with added insights and real-time advice on opportunities for well production and field optimization. The system can manage up to 12 zones with three control lines, two hydraulic and one single-wire tubing-encapsulated conductor (TEC). The TEC line communicates with downhole sensors through the DataSphere permanent monitoring suite to eliminate additional lines and reduce subsea infrastructure costs.