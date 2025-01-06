BP flows first gas at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim

BP has begun flowing gas from wells at the GTA Phase1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the next stage of commissioning.

GTA, offshore Mauritania and Senegal, is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 m. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tons of LNG per year.

Gas from GTA Phase 1 is being introduced to the GTA FPSO approximately 40 km offshore, where water, condensate and impurities are removed. From there, it will be transferred via pipeline to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel located 10 km offshore, where it will be cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored before being transferred to LNG carriers for export. Some of the gas will be allocated to help meet growing energy demand in the two host countries.