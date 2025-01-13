Completing the WellNews

BP finishes drilling two wells for gas production in the Raven Sea Field

Jan 13, 2025
The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced that BP finished drilling and completion of additional wells at the Raven gas field in the Mediterranean. The Volaris DS12 started drilling work during the second half of 2024. Marine installations work is currently underway to connect wells on the Mediterranean-based production networks to commence production processes.

Upon completion in the Raven field, the Volaris DS12 begins reconnaissance drilling work in the King area of the Mediterranean. As drilling work targets the search for natural gas in the lower miocene layer, the tank is expected to reach its target by the end of February 2025.

The King Exploration Area is characterized by its proximity to facilities and marine pipelines in the West Nile Delta project. If the exploration is successful, this well will be linked to the existing production facilities, allowing new quantities to be added on production.

