Westerton Access appoints Louis Pietranek to its Board

Westerton Access announced that Louis Pietranek has been appointed to the company’s Board and been named Managing Director. Formerly the VP of Business Development, this new leadership role will see Mr Pietranek leading the company.

This realignment will allow the business to operate more efficiently and effectively while allowing him to focus on expanding the client base, organizational footprint and technological capabilities.

“We are delighted to appoint Louis to the board of Westerton Access and recognize the effort he has put into the successful growth of the business since joining and co-founding the company in 2015,” said Robin Porter, CEO of Westerton UK and Westerton Access. “His many years of experience within the industry have given Westerton Access a significant boost in its ability to develop and I am very much looking forward to a successful future with Louis at the helm of Westerton Access as our Managing Director.”

Before joining Westerton Access, Mr Pietranek’s experience in the industry included serving as Business Development Manager in the UK, Europe and the West for OES Oilfield Services.