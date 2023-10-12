BOEM holding public meetings to discuss Draft EIS on the Gulf of Mexico activity

As part of a Notice of Intent to prepare a Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is holding two virtual public meetings to get feedback on the potential impacts of oil and gas activities on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).

The Department of Interior announced the National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Proposed Final Program on 29 September, which includes proposed oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

During the two virtual scoping meetings, the public will learn more about the environmental review process and have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments to be used in the preparation of the Draft Programmatic EIS.

BOEM seeks input that will help it identify significant issues and potential alternatives for consideration in the Programmatic EIS. The virtual meetings will be held on the following dates: