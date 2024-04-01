BOEM announces next steps in National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the Notice of Availability of the Area Identification (Area ID) for proposed Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Oil and Gas Lease Sales 262, 263 and 264. It will publish in the federal register on 1 April 2024, and is available for viewing and downloading on BOEM’s website.

On 14 December 2023, the US Department of Interior (DOI) announced the 2024–2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program). The first proposed sale under that program, Lease Sale 262, is tentatively scheduled for 2025. The 2024–2029 National OCS Program details can be found on BOEM’s website.

On 2 October 2023, BOEM published a call for information and nominations on the GOM area identified in the 2024–2029 National OCS Program. The call solicited industry nominations for leasing interest areas and sought public input. Using the input, BOEM created the Area ID.

Area ID is not a decision to lease and not a prejudgment by the DOI on how or whether to proceed with proposed Lease Sales 262, 263 and 264 under the National OCS Program. The Area ID determines which areas identified in the Call will receive further consideration and analyses.

A decision to lease must be preceded by several steps, including completion of environmental analyses according to the National Environmental Policy Act, consultation under environmental and other statutes, opportunities for federally recognized Tribes, governors of affected states, local government leaders and other interested parties to provide comment; and the issuance of proposed and final notices of sale.