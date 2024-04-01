Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Masirah Oil starts multi-well program in Yumna Field

Apr 1, 2024
The Energy Emerger jackup (Source: Northern Offshore)

Masirah Oil Limited (MOL) announced the spudding of the Yumna-5 well in the offshore Yumna Field in Block 50 Oman. The well will be drilled at the crest of the structure to drain attic oil left unswept by the current producers.

Northern Offshore’s Energy Emerger jackup rig is doing the drilling and is part of a multi-well program that includes the workover of two existing production wells, Yumna-2 and Yumna-3.

The completion of the drilling campaign is expected to take about 90 days.

