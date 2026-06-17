Beacon drills Monument well to TD, brings second Zephyrus well online

Beacon Offshore drilled the first Monument field development well to a total measured depth of 32,250 ft, encountering 245 net ft of pay in the Lower Wilcox reservoir and confirming pre-drill expectations. Beacon will now drill a second Monument well before moving into completion operations on both wells. First oil at Monument is expected before the end of 2026.

The Monument project, located in Walker Ridge Block 315, is being developed via a two-well subsea tieback spanning 17 miles to the Beacon-operated Shenandoah floating production system. Shenandoah was designed as a regional host facility to enable development of the Shenandoah, Monument and Shenandoah South fields in the northwestern Walker Ridge area. Beacon is joined in the Monument development by Navitas Petroleum and Talos Energy.

At the Zephyrus field in Mississippi Canyon Block 759, Beacon brought a second well online in late April. Zephyrus #2 was completed in Q1 2026 and is producing from Miocene sands.

Beacon’s partners in the Zephyrus development include Houston Energy, HEQ II, Red Willow Offshore, Westlawn Americas Offshore and Murphy Exploration & Production.