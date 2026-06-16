CleanSight technology heads to Deepsea Nordkapp under DrillDocs-Aker BP framework

DrillDocs and Aker BP expanded deployment of DrillDocs’ CleanSight digital shaker surveillance system under a new framework agreement for technology development and implementation.

The latest installation aboard Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp marked the next step in Aker BP’s planned expansion of CleanSight across its contracted rig fleet. The framework agreement followed validation of CleanSight on the Noble Integrator, where the system reduced nonproductive circulating time and enabled detection of cavings, an early warning of potential borehole instability.

CleanSight allows drilling crews to react in near-real-time to events in the wellbore, reducing the risk of pack-off and the nonproductive time and costs incurred when recovering from stuck pipe events. The framework agreement is intended to support other solutions being developed by Aker BP and DrillDocs.