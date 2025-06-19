3t secures contract with Oil India for advanced simulator technology

3t Drilling Systems secured a contract from Oil India Ltd to provide advanced simulator technology to aid and enhance its workforce training. 3t will deliver its DrillSIM:5000 Classic and Cyber models as part of a five-year partnership for the systems, and is set for installation in Q3 of 2025.

The DrillSIM:5000 Classic provides hands-on experience in handling well control situations and dealing with equipment malfunction. The DrillSIM:5000 Cyber provides drilling and well control simulation in the simulated environment of a modern rig with joystick controls.

Both simple and complex tasks and scenarios can be recreated to verify skills and competency in real-world situations and will be delivered to the Oil India Limited in partnership with 3t Drilling Systems’ in-country partner, Siam Services India.