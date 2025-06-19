Innovating While Drilling®News

3t secures contract with Oil India for advanced simulator technology

3t Drilling Systems Secures Major Contract with Oil India Limited, Expanding its Presence in South Asia with Advanced Simulator Technology

3t Drilling Systems secured a contract from Oil India Ltd to provide advanced simulator technology to aid and enhance its workforce training. 3t will deliver its DrillSIM:5000 Classic and Cyber models as part of a five-year partnership for the systems, and is set for installation in Q3 of 2025.

The DrillSIM:5000 Classic provides hands-on experience in handling well control situations and dealing with equipment malfunction. The DrillSIM:5000 Cyber provides drilling and well control simulation in the simulated environment of a modern rig with joystick controls.

Both simple and complex tasks and scenarios can be recreated to verify skills and competency in real-world situations and will be delivered to the Oil India Limited in partnership with 3t Drilling Systems’ in-country partner, Siam Services India.

