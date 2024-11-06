Tenaris introduces WISer digital solutions to enhance well integrity

Tenaris is expanding its Rig Direct service package with WISer, a suite of digital solutions designed for well integrity, safety, efficiency and reliability in well construction operations.

Building on the company’s PipeTracer technology and the 24/7 support of its remote monitoring center, WISer currently includes two digital solutions that maximize the lifecycle of pipe strings.

The iRun Casing cloud-based tool delivers real-time monitoring of casing installation to minimize the risk of lost lateral length and production, while preventing accessibility issues caused by fatigue damage, buckling, over-torque or stuck pipes. In addition, the torque turn monitoring system collects and analyzes real-time torque data at the well using advanced equipment to improve connection make-up reliability, reduce errors and enhance the overall integrity of the assembly.