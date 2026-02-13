Innovating While Drilling®News

Bardasz, GEOLOG form digital alliance for RTOC, well construction solutions

Feb 13, 2026
Bardasz and GEOLOG entered a strategic digital alliance to deliver real-time operations control (RTOC) delivery and digital solutions for well construction. The partnership is intended to integrate Bardasz’s digital-first drilling performance and optimization platform with GEOLOG’s automation and measurement-while-drilling technologies.

Under the agreement, Bardasz and GEOLOG aim to provide enhanced digital workflows and operational insights across drilling operations globally. The companies said the alliance will focus on expanding capabilities in automated drilling optimization, data integration, and real-time visualization.

Both Bardasz and GEOLOG reported that the collaboration is designed to accelerate development and deployment of digital tools for drilling performance, with an emphasis on improving decision-making and operational efficiency.

