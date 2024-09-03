Baker Hughes makes leadership changes

Baker Hughes has announced changes to its leadership team, effective Oct. 1.

Amerino Gatti is appointed executive vice president (EVP) of Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE). Gatti joins Baker Hughes as a seasoned energy and industrial executive, recently serving as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of TEAM, Inc. from 2018-2022, as well as serving on the board of directors of Helix Energy Solutions from 2018-2024. Gatti previously spent 25 years in various leadership roles at oilfield services firm Schlumberger. His experience at Schlumberger included serving as president of the production group, president of well services, general manager for Qatar and Yemen; and vice president of production group in North America.

Maria Claudia Borras, EVP of OFSE since 2022, is appointed chief growth & experience officer (CGXO). This newly created role will focus on driving enterprise growth and enhancing customer experience, and creating and implementing commercial, regional and marketing strategies. Borras has previously held positions across the company’s commercial, operations, and engineering organizations.

In addition, Muzzamil Khider Ahmed, SVP and chief people officer since 2023, has been promoted to the executive leadership team as chief people & culture officer. In his new role, Khider Ahmed will continue focusing on strengthening human resources capabilities and systems. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience, including more than 10 years of human resources leadership at Baker Hughes.

With these changes, Deanna Jones, EVP of people, communications & transformation and chief human resources officer, will transition into an advisory capacity before departing the company in 2025.