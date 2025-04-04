RPC expands Permian operations with acquisition of Pintail Completions

Effective 1 April 2025, RPC acquired Pintail Completions for approximately $245 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Pintail is headquartered in Midland, Texas and is a leading provider of oilfield wireline services in the Permian basin.

This strategic acquisition aligns with RPC’s focus on service lines that command strong margins and demonstrate high free cash flow conversion characteristics, and builds on RPC’s diversified oilfield services platform with geographic concentration in the most active oil producing region in the US land market.

Pintail operates more than 30 active fleets, and its conventional and electric wireline units are among the newest in the industry. The company maintains trusted relationships with blue chip E&Ps by delivering service excellence, safety, low emissions and fuel cost efficiencies. Pintail’s full year calendar 2024 revenues were approximately $409 million, and its customer base consists primarily of Tier 1 E&Ps in the Midland and Delaware basins.