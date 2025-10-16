NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Azule Energy spuds first NGC well

Oct 16, 2025
Spud of the First NGC Well with Jack-up Rig V-144!

Azule Energy began drilling the QUI-Q-GP01 well offshore Angola, the initial well drilled under the New Gas Consortium (NGC), with first gas targeted for early 2026.

Drilling operations are being carried out with the jackup Valaris V-144, capable of reaching depths up to 35,000 ft. Once complete, the well will tap resources in the Quiluma and Maboqueiro shallow-water fields.

This milestone comes on the heels of the 2025 completion of the Quiluma and Maboqueiro offshore platforms. The NGC is operated by Azule Energy in partnership with Sonangol, Cabinda and TotalEnergies, and will supply feed gas to the Angola LNG project.

