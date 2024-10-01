Awareness and mitigation strategies become more important as digital technologies increase physical risks to drilling assets

Advances in technologies like airborne drones and uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) mean that operators and drilling contractors must enhance their awareness of the increasing physical risks those technologies can pose to drilling assets.

Speaking with DC from the 2024 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, on 17 September, Cliff Thoburn, Head of Intelligence for RMI Global Solutions, noted how various geopolitical events around the world are quickening the pace of change in threat dynamics. In fact, the qualitative advantages that the drilling industry used to enjoy to protect itself are now gone, Mr Thoburn said. He also explains some of the risk mitigation strategies that companies should consider.