Aker BP’s ‘alliance’ model leading not only to better operational efficiency but also better safety

Oct 1, 2024
Aker BP continues to focus on finding innovative ways to do business through the use of digital technologies and through new ways of working. The alliance model that Aker BP has established with some of its key drilling contractors and other suppliers has resulted in empowerment, trust and transparency, and collaboration, said Eamon Condon, VP Drilling and Wells at the 2024 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference, held 17-18 September in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

In this video, Mr Condon talks with DC about how the alliance differs from the industry’s traditional way of working, its potential advantages and some of the challenges that can come with those alliances.

