Energean delivers worldwide operations update

Energean issued an operational update highlighting improved production and steady progress across its development portfolio.

In Greece, ExxonMobil farmed into the deep-water Block 2 license, where Energean remains operator during the exploration phase. The company is also progressing its carbon-storage initiative in Greece after securing an environmental permit for the first phase.

The Israel Katlan and Croatia Irena projects remain on schedule, with first-gas targets set for the first half of 2027.

In Egypt, Energean continues to negotiate concession mergers and is preparing to drill the first wells on the onshore EBEN license.

In the UK, the company completed its well plugging and abandonment campaign for the Kilmar area in September, finishing ahead of schedule and under budget, with the Tors and Wenlock platforms now hydrocarbon-safe ahead of a planned 2026 removal campaign.