Global and Regional MarketsNews

Energean delivers worldwide operations update

Nov 26, 2025
0 289 1 minute read
Energean invests in Irena gas field development offshore Croatia

Energean issued an operational update highlighting improved production and steady progress across its development portfolio.

In Greece, ExxonMobil farmed into the deep-water Block 2 license, where Energean remains operator during the exploration phase. The company is also progressing its carbon-storage initiative in Greece after securing an environmental permit for the first phase.

The Israel Katlan and Croatia Irena projects remain on schedule, with first-gas targets set for the first half of 2027.

In Egypt, Energean continues to negotiate concession mergers and is preparing to drill the first wells on the onshore EBEN license.

In the UK, the company completed its well plugging and abandonment campaign for the Kilmar area in September, finishing ahead of schedule and under budget, with the Tors and Wenlock platforms now hydrocarbon-safe ahead of a planned 2026 removal campaign.

Nov 26, 2025
0 289 1 minute read

Related Articles

Well Expertise to supply drilling and subsurface specialists to Vår Energi

Nov 26, 2025
Project Phoenix: 88 Energy outlines 2026 horizontal well, flow-test plan

Project Phoenix: 88 Energy outlines 2026 horizontal well, flow-test plan

Nov 26, 2025
Nabors Rig 990, a PACE-2 1,500-hp AC electric rig, is one of 13 rigs drilling conventional oil and gas wells in Colombia’s Llanos Basin for state-owned oil company Ecopetrol.

Arrow advances Mateguafa drilling with M-6 startup, new horizontal well

Nov 26, 2025
Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Nov 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button