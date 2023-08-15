Archer secures Repsol contract for P&A campaign in North Sea

Repsol Sinopec has awarded a $165 million decommissioning contract to Archer to execute the plug and abandonment (P&A) of 30 wells in the Fulmar Field and two wells in the Halley Field in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The contract is a fully integrated P&A project, covering the complete work scope, including a modular P&A rig, well services and well engineering.

The Fulmar scope includes removal of the existing drilling facility and installation of one of our P&A rigs. This new contract will start immediately. Archer said in a statement that it expects integrated offshore P&A operations to commence in the second half of 2024 or early 2025. The estimated value of this integrated contract stands at roughly $165 million spread over the next four to five years.