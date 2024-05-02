Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Archer secures platform drilling extension in the UK

May 2, 2024
0 282 Less than a minute

Archer was awarded a two-year contract extension for platform drilling services in the UK with an estimated contract value of $40 million. The extension began on 1 May 2024 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Over the next two years, Archer will continue to deliver drilling operations, maintenance and rig reactivation services for the customer.

“This contract extension reflects our client’s confidence in our ability to maintain safe and efficient operations across their platforms,” said Alexander Olsson, EVP of Platform Operations at Archer.

May 2, 2024
0 282 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NSTA offers 31 licenses for North Sea E&P in latest round

May 3, 2024

Valaris secures $480 million in new contracts, extensions

May 3, 2024

Chevron enters into exploration license offshore Namibia

May 1, 2024

Hibiscus Petroleum makes exploration discovery offshore Malaysia

Apr 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button