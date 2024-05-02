Archer secures platform drilling extension in the UK

Archer was awarded a two-year contract extension for platform drilling services in the UK with an estimated contract value of $40 million. The extension began on 1 May 2024 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Over the next two years, Archer will continue to deliver drilling operations, maintenance and rig reactivation services for the customer.

“This contract extension reflects our client’s confidence in our ability to maintain safe and efficient operations across their platforms,” said Alexander Olsson, EVP of Platform Operations at Archer.