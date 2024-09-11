Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Archer secures platform drilling contract with OKEA

Sep 11, 2024
0 326 Less than a minute

OKEA ASA awarded Archer a platform drilling contract with  with an initial estimated value of NOK 850 million over five years, including an additional two-year optional period.

Archer will provide comprehensive platform drilling services, including workover and drilling operations, well maintenance and drilling facilities engineering to enhance OKEA’s offshore asset Brage in Norway. The platform drilling services will commence at the end of this year.

Sep 11, 2024
0 326 Less than a minute

Related Articles

APA agrees to $950 Million asset sale in the Permian Basin

Sep 11, 2024

Transocean scores $232 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

Sep 11, 2024

Diamondback closes merger with Endeavor Energy Resources

Sep 10, 2024

Data-driven decision making can help operators maximize value value from the well

Sep 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button