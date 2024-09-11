Archer secures platform drilling contract with OKEA
OKEA ASA awarded Archer a platform drilling contract with with an initial estimated value of NOK 850 million over five years, including an additional two-year optional period.
Archer will provide comprehensive platform drilling services, including workover and drilling operations, well maintenance and drilling facilities engineering to enhance OKEA’s offshore asset Brage in Norway. The platform drilling services will commence at the end of this year.