Expro secures contract to deliver well testing services on Norwegian Continental Shelf with Equinor

Expro has been awarded a Corporate Frame Agreement to deliver well testing services for Equinor in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). The contract will see a substantial delivery of well testing operations in the NCS from a single service provider, across the Barents, Norwegian and North Sea.

The four-year contract, with the potential of three two-year options, builds on the company’s previous seven-year agreement. The scope of work includes well flow management and production optimization services to enhance Equinor’s assets across completion, intervention, production and abandonment operations.

Building on the agreement, the work scope will see the delivery of hydraulic intervention well services using Expro’s CoilHose Light Well Circulation System designed to provide a more efficient and lower operational carbon footprint approach to operations. A significant portion of the contract is directly linked to a demonstrable commitment to a low carbon plan, allowing Expro to implement its environmental capabilities with Equinor.