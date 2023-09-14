APA, TotalEnergies begin engineering studies for Suriname’s Block 58

APA Corp and TotalEnergies have launched development studies for a large oil project in Block 58 offshore Suriname. TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58, with a 50% interest, alongside APA’s 50%.

Successful appraisal of the two main oil discoveries, with the drilling and testing of two wells at Sapakara South and three wells at Krabdagu, confirmed combined recoverable resources of approximately 700 million bbl of oil for the two fields. These fields, located in water depths between 100 m and 1,000 m, will be produced through a system of subsea wells connected to a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) located 150 km off the Suriname coast, with an oil production capacity of 200,000 bbl/day. The detailed engineering studies will start by year-end 2023, and the final investment decision is expected by year-end 2024 with a first production target in 2028.