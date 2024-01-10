APA promotes Stephen J. Riney to President and CFO

Stephen J. Riney has been promoted to President and CFO of APA Corp. Riney has served as Executive VP and CFO since joining APA in 2015.

“Steve has consistently brought tremendous integrity, rigor and strategic counsel to my leadership team since joining APA,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA Corp CEO. “He has helped us refine APA’s strategic direction while also successfully navigating some of the most financially challenging times in our industry’s history. His leadership and influence have extended beyond our financial operations, and this promotion formalizes the significant role that Steve plays in helping guide the company’s strategy, goals and execution.”

Before joining APA in 2015, Mr Riney was the CFO for BP Exploration and Production and oversaw all accounting, business development, planning and commercial operations for the upstream segment. During his 16 years at BP, he also served as the Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), holding several management positions in Treasury and within the upstream segment including finance, operations and planning.

Before the 1999 merger with BP, Mr Riney spent eight years with Amoco in various roles in upstream finance, petrochemicals M&A, corporate planning and downstream marketing.