Angkor’s EnerCam approved to advance oil and gas onshore Cambodia

Mar 14, 2025
Angkor subsidiary EnerCam Resources received written approval on 9 March to advance the Cambodian Block VIII onshore project for oil and gas development.

The timeline for activities will include immediate commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment followed by the acquisition of approximately 350-line km of 2-D seismic in late spring with detailed interpretation during the ensuing rainy season. Following interpretation, decisions will be made to move either directly towards the drilling of the first exploratory well(s) into the basin targeting any identified structural or possible stratigraphic trapping situations, or whether to acquire further 2-D or even 3-D seismic resolution of such potential targets before committing to any drilling program.

While more seismic is always helpful, at some point it is crucial to understand the detailed nature of the sedimentary rock sequences filling these basins. As of now, no exploratory well has yet been drilled onshore in Cambodia in pursuit of oil or gas. It will be crucial to have hard petrophysical data gathered from a suitably located drilled well to properly understand the nature and age distribution of the source rocks, the potential reservoir units present, and the quality of adequate sealing sedimentary formations. Having all the data from a drilled well will be necessary to make appropriate future decisions on drilling Block VIII.

The initial exploratory well will be drilled vertical or directionally as required based off what is interpreted from the seismic data acquired in the regional 2-D program.

