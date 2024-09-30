People, Companies and Products

Chevron-Hess merger passes FTC antitrust review

Sep 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission antitrust review of the Chevron-Hess merger has been completed, satisfying one of the closing conditions for the transaction.

To facilitate completion of the merger, Hess and Chevron have agreed that Mr Hess will not be appointed to the Chevron Board of Directors in order to address a concern raised by the FTC about Mr Hess’ communications with a limited number of OPEC officials. However, Mr Hess will serve as an advisor and representative for Chevron on government relations and social investments in Guyana as well as on support for the Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative.

The Hess Board of Directors believes that the competitive concern raised by the FTC about Mr Hess’ communications is without merit, and fully supports Mr Hess in his role as CEO of Hess Corporation. Mr Hess’ public and private communications with OPEC officials were consistent with his communications with US government officials, the International Energy Agency and global business leaders on what will be needed to ensure an affordable and orderly energy transition.

Completion of the merger remains subject to the Merger Agreement’s closing conditions, including the satisfactory resolution of ongoing arbitration proceedings regarding preemptive rights in the Stabroek Block joint operating agreement.

