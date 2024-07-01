AIQ and Halliburton announce global iEnergy partner agreement

AIQ, an Abu Dhabi-based AI company, and Halliburton announced an agreement under which AIQ’s RoboWell autonomous well control (AWC) solution will be made available through Halliburton’s Landmark iEnergy hybrid cloud.

“This collaboration will help progress our shared vision of how advanced AI solutions can transform the energy industry globally,” said AIQ CEO Dr Christopher Cooper.

E&P applications can be deployed, integrated and managed, and assets can be connected in public or private cloud settings with Landmark’s iEnergy, while RoboWell allows autonomous well operations to optimize output under predetermined parameters.

The solution is already in commercial operation, helping achieve up to 30% optimization in gas lift consumption, and increasing production of existing wells by up to 5%.

“This project exemplifies how Halliburton’s open architecture can help support enhanced efficiency, optimized operations, and drive future growth in the oil and gas industry,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting.