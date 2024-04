Equinor given greenlight to drill wildcat wells in the North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for two wildcat wells in the North Sea.

The permit covers wells 35/10-14 S and 35/10-14 A in production license 1185, and runs through February 2029. Equinor, the license operator, holds a 40% working interest, with Vår Energi, Sval Energi and Aker BP each holding 20%.

The wells will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible.