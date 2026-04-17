INPEX JV wins approval to drill two CCS exploration wells offshore Japan

Metropolitan CCS, a joint venture between INPEX and Kanto Natural Gas Development, received approval from Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry to conduct CCS exploration drilling offshore Kujukuri on the east coast of Chiba Prefecture.

Two wells will be drilled using a jackup drilling barge — the first, Kujukuri-Oki A, at approximately 1,900 m depth and located around 5 km offshore, over approximately four months; and the second, Kujukuri-Oki B, at approximately 1,600 m depth and located around 13 km offshore, over approximately three months.

Target formations include the cap rock of the Ohara Formation within the Kazusa Group, as well as reservoir and cap rock formations ranging from the Namihana Formation to the Kurotaki Formation.

The Metropolitan Area CCS project captures CO2 from industrial sources including Nippon Steel Corporation’s East Nippon Works and the Keiyo Industrial Complex, transports it via pipeline and stores it offshore. Metropolitan CCS is targeting commencement of CO2 storage by the early 2030s.