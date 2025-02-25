Adopting SIF classification methods can help industry develop effective safety controls

Understanding and managing the potential for serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) is critical for worker safety. In this interview with DC at the 2025 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference in Houston on 19 February, Erika Gwilt, VP and Executive Consultant at DEKRA North America, discussed the difference between scheduled and unscheduled SIFs, and how differentiating between the two can help organizations tailor their safety strategies to address challenges unique to their operations. Ms Gwilt also talked about hazards caused by the natural function of the human brain, and how understanding the mechanisms that lead to these hazards can help organizations prevent SIFs.

