NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Adopting SIF classification methods can help industry develop effective safety controls

Feb 25, 2025
0 339 1 minute read

Understanding and managing the potential for serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) is critical for worker safety. In this interview with DC at the 2025 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference in Houston on 19 February, Erika Gwilt, VP and Executive Consultant at DEKRA North America, discussed the difference between scheduled and unscheduled SIFs, and how differentiating between the two can help organizations tailor their safety strategies to address challenges unique to their operations. Ms Gwilt also talked about hazards caused by the natural function of the human brain, and how understanding the mechanisms that lead to these hazards can help organizations prevent SIFs.

Click here to watch an earlier video with Jim Spigener, Chief Client Officer at DEKRA, from the 2024 IADC HSE&T Conference on the hazards that can negatively affect decision making.

Feb 25, 2025
0 339 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Railroad Commission of Texas has issued its first permit for a deep geo-pressured, geothermal well to Sage Geosystems in Atascosa County.

RRC reaches new milestone with first permitted geothermal well

Feb 26, 2025

Will anticipated increases in deepwater drilling activity lead to new round of rig building?

Feb 26, 2025

Baku Drilling School opens new location with enhanced capabilities

Feb 26, 2025

Simulators provide valuable tool for enhancing knowledge of human factors

Feb 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button