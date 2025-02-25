NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Simulators provide valuable tool for enhancing knowledge of human factors

Feb 25, 2025
By establishing a baseline for how human factors can impact oil and gas operations, immersive simulation technology can help enhance the overall quality and effectiveness of safety training programs, said Josh Loveland, Learning and Development Manager – Energy at Maersk Training. By understanding the cognitive, physical and organizational factors influencing human performance, simulators can be tailored to address specific safety challenges, improving the situational awareness and decision-making skills of personnel. In this interview with DC from the IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference in Houston on 20 February, Mr Loveland spoke about the specific challenges with human performance that simulators are uniquely qualified to address.

