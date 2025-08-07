ADC awarded international MSA and Ivory Coast assignment

ADC signed an international Master Service Agreement with an existing American-based client following the completion of three successful offshore rig assurance projects in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The first assignment under the new MSA will be the provision of rig acceptance and operational assurance of a seventh-generation drillship offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

ADC will deploy a team tasked with taking a holistic approach to the rig acceptance process by assessing all drilling equipment, control systems, BOP & well control, dynamic positioning and HSE management systems.