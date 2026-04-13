TotalEnergies makes hydrocarbon discovery in Republic of Congo

TotalEnergies EP Congo made a hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license, offshore the Republic of Congo, following the drilling of the MHNM-6 exploration well targeting the Moho G structure.

The well encountered a hydrocarbon column of approximately 160 m in good-quality Albian reservoirs. An extensive data acquisition and sampling campaign was carried out to support subsurface interpretation and future development.

The Moho G discovery, together with a previously announced discovery on the nearby Moho F structure, represents recoverable resources estimated at close to 100 million barrels. Both discoveries are planned to be developed as a tie-back to existing Moho facilities.

TotalEnergies EP Congo operates the license with a 63.5% interest, alongside Trident Energy (21.5%) and the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (15%).