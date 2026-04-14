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YPF awards Halliburton unconventional completions contract in Argentina

Apr 14, 2026
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YPF awarded Halliburton a multibillion-dollar, multi-year contract to provide bundled unconventional completions services in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina. The award followed a competitive process and establishes a dedicated, exclusive collaboration between the two companies.

Under the contract, Halliburton will deploy its ZEUS electric fracturing services in their first international application. The agreement also includes the OCTIV Auto Frac service, part of Halliburton’s OCTIV digital fracturing services environment.

Apr 14, 2026
0 797 Less than a minute

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