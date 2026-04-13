Borr Drilling reports Middle East rig resumptions, new Southeast Asia contract

Borr Drilling reported operational updates across its fleet, including the resumption of Middle East operations following a previously disclosed regional disruption, and a new contract award in Southeast Asia.

In the Middle East, the Arabia III resumed operations offshore Saudi Arabia in late March 2026. Borr has also received resumption notices for the Groa in Qatar and the Arabia II in the UAE, with both rigs expected to recommence operations during April 2026. A fourth regional rig, the Forseti, which operates under a bareboat charter, is undergoing preparations to resume operations in Qatar.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, the Odin experienced delays due to additional maintenance work ahead of its contract with Cantium. The rig is now expected to commence operations in April 2026.

In Southeast Asia, the Skald received a binding letter of award from an undisclosed operator for a campaign expected to begin in Q2 2026, with an estimated duration of six months.