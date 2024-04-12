Woodside keeps stakes in two fields offshore Western Australia

Woodside commenced a process in the second half of 2023 to consider the potential for divestment of its interests in the Macedon and Pyrenees assets. After completing this process, Woodside decided to retain its current ownership levels in both assets. This comes one day after Jadestone Energy released a statement saying Woodside Energy was canceling the sale.

Macedon continues to be a critical supply source of gas to the Western Australian domestic market and Woodside continues to see strong value in both.

Both Macedon and Pyrenees will remain within the Australian operations portfolio, focusing on maintaining outstanding safety and production performance while ensuring the security and reliability of gas supplies in Western Australia.