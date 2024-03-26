Shell extends Massy Wood’s support in Trinidad & Tobago

Wood’s joint venture company, Massy Wood, secured a five‑year framework agreement with Shell Trinidad and Tobago, for the delivery of engineering projects and asset support in Trinidad and Tobago.

The agreement will support Shell’s onshore and offshore assets, providing a suite of services that includes turnaround support for its mature brownfield assets and supporting new greenfield projects.

“This award is built on our long-standing relationship with Shell where we have a reputation for delivering high-quality projects with an excellent safety record,” said Shawn Combden, Wood’s President of Operations, Americas. “This win provides significant opportunities for our local teams to continue their commitment to deliver the future of energy through process and operational improvements as we move closer to net zero.”