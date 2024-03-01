Wintershall Dea completes appraisal well in Norwegian Sea

Wintershall Dea and its partners, Petoro, Aker BP and PGNIG, successfully completed an appraisal well on the Adriana gas and condensate discovery in the Norwegian Sea. They are now evaluating potential development options.

Drilled with the Transocean Norge harsh-environment semisubmersible, the appraisal well encountered high-quality reservoirs in the primary target within the Cretaceous Lysing Formation. Following the completion of the well, the estimated recoverable volumes for the Adriana discovery were revised upwards from an initial 19 million to 31 million BOE to a new estimate of 28 million to 43 million BOE.

The Adriana discovery was made in 2021 as part of a multi-level discovery, including the Dvalin North gas field, which is already being developed as a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform via the Wintershall Dea-operated Dvalin field.