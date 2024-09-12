Who Dat South exploration well starts drilling

The Seadrill West Neptune drillship, operated by LLOG, spudded the Who Dat South exploration well, MC 545-1 (LLOG), located offshore in the US Gulf of Mexico on 5 September 2024.

Who Dat South lies approximately 11 km west of the Who Dat Floating Production System (FPS), in a water depth of approximately 780 m. The well will test two amplitude-supported Miocene turbidite reservoir prospects, with the shallower target analogous to productive zones within the Who Dat fields.

The well will be drilled as a deviated hole with a total measured depth of approximately 7,500 m and is expected to take 50-60 days to drill and evaluate. The well lies within tie-back distance to both the Who Dat G subsea manifold (6 km) and the Who Dat FPS (11 km).

Independent expert Netherland Sewell and Associates has previously estimated that the Who

Dat South prospect contains 31 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) of gross unrisked Prospective 2U Resources, equivalent to 7.6 million BOE net to Karoon on a Net Revenue Interest basis. The geological probability of success is assessed at 52 percent.