Western Energy Services appoints CEO

The Board of Directors of Western Energy Services appointed Gavin Lane as President and CEO of Western effective immediately.

Mr Lane is being named CEO after serving as Interim CEO since 31 January 2025. Following the retirement of Alex MacAusland, the Western Board undertook a thorough evaluation process, including a comprehensive external search, prior to naming Mr Lane as CEO.

“We are pleased to appoint Gavin Lane as CEO. We value his commitment to the company, as well as the progress that Mr Lane and his team are making on several key initiatives,” said Chairman Ron Mathison. “We look forward to continued advances in the company’s operations, safety processes, earning power and culture.”

In conjunction with this appointment, Chantel Calancia will continue to serve as Interim CFO while the company initiates a formal search for a permanent CFO.