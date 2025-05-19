People, Companies and Products

Western Energy Services appoints CEO

May 19, 2025
0 214 1 minute read

The Board of Directors of Western Energy Services appointed Gavin Lane as President and CEO of Western effective immediately.

Mr Lane is being named CEO after serving as Interim CEO since 31 January 2025. Following the retirement of Alex MacAusland, the Western Board undertook a thorough evaluation process, including a comprehensive external search, prior to naming Mr Lane as CEO.

“We are pleased to appoint Gavin Lane as CEO. We value his commitment to the company, as well as the progress that Mr Lane and his team are making on several key initiatives,” said Chairman Ron Mathison. “We look forward to continued advances in the company’s operations, safety processes, earning power and culture.”

In conjunction with this appointment, Chantel Calancia will continue to serve as Interim CFO while the company initiates a formal search for a permanent CFO.

May 19, 2025
0 214 1 minute read

Related Articles

Valeura takes final investment decision on Wassana Field redevelopment

May 16, 2025
Africa Oil changes name to Meren

Africa Oil changes name to Meren

May 16, 2025

ADES signs multi-year contract extension for Qatar campaign

May 15, 2025
Mari Energies makes third gas/condensate discovery at Spinwam-1 well

Mari Energies secures rights to 10 new oil & gas blocks in Pakistan

May 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button