Touchstone acquires Shell Trinidad Central Block

Touchstone Exploration acquired 100% of the share capital of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited on 15 May 2025 for approximately $28.4 million, subject to final closing adjustments.

STCBL holds a 65% participating interest in the onshore Central Block exploration and production license in Trinidad, which includes four producing natural gas wells and a gas processing facility. The remaining 35% participating interest is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum. The Central Block license encompasses approximately 6,699 gross acres (4,354 net working interest acres).