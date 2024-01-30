Well-Safe selects Interventek to enhance efficiency of global decommissioning operations

Subsea technology provider Interventek has been appointed to supply a newly developed, compact and lightweight Bore Selector technology for Well-Safe Solutions to enhance the efficiency of global well decommissioning operations. Interventek will also provide life of tool support including training, services and critical spares.

It will be deployed for the first time from the Well-Safe Guardian vessel as part of a North Sea well decommissioning project in 2024.

“This type of compact and lightweight technology is currently limited in market availability, so the provision of our new solution to tier one service companies will help to enhance industry efficiency and cost-competitiveness, particularly in the decommissioning sector,” stated Alan Duncan, Interventek CEO. “We’re delighted to have been selected by Well-Safe as a new equipment supplier and are dedicated to supporting them in delivering optimum results to operators”.

Steven Chalmers, Wells Subsea Manager at Well-Safe Solutions, added “Well-Safe Solutions is committed to realizing safe, smart and efficient well decommissioning operations. New technology plays a vital role in making operations as efficient as possible and Interventek’s Bore Selector will help to boost efficiency when deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian.”

The design of the Bore Selector supports the industry’s move towards more compact and lighter-weight systems with improved deck handling and deployment efficiency.