Horizon56 teams with Archer to digitalize operating procedure for enhanced rig safety and efficiency

Horizon56, an optimization and workflow digitalization provider, has added another product to its portfolio in collaboration with Archer.

The digital RigGuide offering has been developed to enhance operational safety and efficiency through a consistent and structured approach to the creation, editing and control of digital rig operating procedures (SOPs) that allow for global standard templates applicable for a fleet of rigs, while also allowing for rig-specific content.

RigGuide eliminates the need for paper-based procedures for the drilling contractor, enables digital checklists and allows the drilling contractor’s rig procedures to be linked to the operator’s well plans and instructions. Crew can easily access the full digitalized library of published procedures from RigFlow “on the fly” during execution.

“The development of RigGuide has been very well received by our rig crews and shows a further commitment by Archer to deliver new, digital ways of working for safer, more efficient operations to our clients,” said Eirik Windegaard, VP of Platform Operations, Archer. “We are delighted to continue to partner with Horizon56.”

Esben Thorup, Managing Director of Horizon56, added, “RigGuide has been developed to further enhance well construction operations and digitally transform key workflows, and link seamlessly within our product suite for rig site execution.”