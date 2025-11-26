NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Well Expertise to supply drilling and subsurface specialists to Vår Energi

Nov 26, 2025
0 291 Less than a minute

Well Expertise Consultancy was awarded a Frame Agreement with Vår Energi for the provision of Drilling & Wells and Subsurface specialists to support the operator’s onshore and offshore operations in Norway. The contract was secured in collaboration with OREC AS, which will take the lead responsibility for delivering subsurface personnel.

The agreement is valid for five years, with three optional two-year extensions, ensuring a long-term collaboration focused on well and subsurface solutions. Under this call-off contract, Well Expertise Consultancy will provide highly skilled specialists to strengthen Vår Energi’s drilling and subsurface activities across its portfolio.

Nov 26, 2025
0 291 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Project Phoenix: 88 Energy outlines 2026 horizontal well, flow-test plan

Project Phoenix: 88 Energy outlines 2026 horizontal well, flow-test plan

Nov 26, 2025
Energean invests in Irena gas field development offshore Croatia

Energean delivers worldwide operations update

Nov 26, 2025
Nabors Rig 990, a PACE-2 1,500-hp AC electric rig, is one of 13 rigs drilling conventional oil and gas wells in Colombia’s Llanos Basin for state-owned oil company Ecopetrol.

Arrow advances Mateguafa drilling with M-6 startup, new horizontal well

Nov 26, 2025
Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Nov 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button