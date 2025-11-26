Well Expertise to supply drilling and subsurface specialists to Vår Energi

Well Expertise Consultancy was awarded a Frame Agreement with Vår Energi for the provision of Drilling & Wells and Subsurface specialists to support the operator’s onshore and offshore operations in Norway. The contract was secured in collaboration with OREC AS, which will take the lead responsibility for delivering subsurface personnel.

The agreement is valid for five years, with three optional two-year extensions, ensuring a long-term collaboration focused on well and subsurface solutions. Under this call-off contract, Well Expertise Consultancy will provide highly skilled specialists to strengthen Vår Energi’s drilling and subsurface activities across its portfolio.