Weatherford secures three-year contract with ADNOC

Weatherford has been awarded a three-year contract for the provision of rigless services as part of the reactivation of ADNOC onshore strings. The project is slated to begin in Q4 2024. Weatherford is expected to deploy multiple intervention solutions, advancing the operational efficiency and reliability of ADNOC’s onshore assets.

The contract enables ADNOC to maximize well productivity while minimizing downtime and operational risks. Weatherford will deploy technology designed to enhance wellbore integrity, streamline reactivation processes and optimize reservoir performance.