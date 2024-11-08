Omega Canyon-1H drilling program completed

Omega Oil and Gas has completed the Canyon-1H horizontal appraisal well project, located in PCA 342 in the Bowen Basin in Southern Queensland, Australia.

Canyon-1H was drilled to a TD of 4,616 m, and casing has been run to TD and cemented. After re-entering the pre-existing Canyon-1 vertical well, 1,147 m of new hole was drilled, including 822 m in the Canyon Sandstone. While drilling in the target section, strong gas shows with fluorescence indicating the presence of condensate were recorded.

A decision was made to halt drilling at 4616 m when an unscheduled trip out of the hole was required due to a downhole tool failure. By that time sufficient reservoir section had been drilled to achieve our goal of a valid test of the Canyon Sandstone’s productive capacity.

Successful completion of the drilling and casing program has put Omega in a strong position for the upcoming multi-stage hydraulic fracture stimulation, flow back, and well testing program. The program aims to test whether potentially economic flow rates can be achieved from the highly prospective Canyon Sandstone at the base of the Permian Kianga Formation. The program is expected to be conducted in Q1 2025.