Weatherford awarded MPD contract for Ventura Offshore’s SSV Victoria in Brazil

Weatherford secured a managed pressure drilling contract from Ventura for the semisubmersible SSV Victoria, which is scheduled to operate in Brazil’s Búzios field.

Weatherford will deliver its G3 Integrated Riser Joint MPD system along with turnkey rig preparation, system integration, and a long-term aftermarket maintenance package. The single-scope arrangement covers delivery and installation through ongoing operation.

Global engineering and configuration support will be provided through Weatherford’s Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, with field execution handled by local teams in Brazil.

The SSV Victoria is a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater dynamically positioned semisubmersible capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,050 m. Ventura Offshore holds a 1,455-day contract extension with Petrobras for the rig commencing in January 2027 in the Búzios field in the Santos Basin.